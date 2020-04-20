Governor Announces First Re-opening Steps
Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that Nebraska’s hospitals will be allowed to resume elective surgeries the week of May 4. Patients of Dentists, Veterinarians, and outpatient surgical centers will also be able to resume operations. He said it’s the first step toward relaxing the Directed Health Measures that have been in place.
In order to resume operations, those medical facilities will need to have 30 percent of their beds open, 30 percent of their Intensive Care beds open, 30 percent of their ventilators free, and will be required to have at least two weeks worth of Personal Protective Gear on hand.