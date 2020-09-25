Gov. Ricketts, State Senators, and National Guard Celebrate Passage of LB 450
(KFOR NEWS September 25, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremonial bill signing Thursday to celebrate LB 450 becoming law. He was joined by State Senators; The Adjutant General of the Nebraska National Guard, Major General Daryl Bohac; and other leaders from the Nebraska National Guard.
LB 450 expands the tuition assistance available to members of the National Guard. The bill increases the tuition credit for a baccalaureate degree from 75% of resident tuition to 100% of resident tuition. The bill also creates a tuition credit of 50% of resident tuition for graduate and professional degrees.
LB 450 was sponsored by Senator Anna Wishart and co-sponsored by Senators Tom Brewer, John Lowe, and Megan Hunt. The Nebraska Legislature passed LB 450 by a vote of 48-0 on August 13, 2020. Governor Ricketts officially signed it into law on August 17, 2020.
