Gov. Ricketts Rescinds Executive Order for Driver and Vehicle Requirements
Lincoln, NE (July 2, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts has set August 31 as the date on which Nebraskans will need to have a driver license or vehicle title and registration up to date. All those items have been allowed an extra 30 days since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic. Ricketts said Thursday that with continued online access and the re-opening of most County offices, drivers will have the next 60 days to bring all documents up to date.
- Driver License or State IDs – Individuals whose driver license, State ID, or permit expired on or after March 1, 2020 must renew their driver license or State ID by August 31, 2020. Online services are available every day of the week, and customers are encouraged to use online services as much as possible to allow those who must visit a driver license office to be served as efficiently as possible.
- Vehicle Titling & Registrations – Individuals who purchased a new vehicle, or whose existing vehicle registration expired on or after March 1, 2020 and is due for renewal, must complete titling and registration requirements by August 31, 2020. For customers required to pay sales tax, failure to complete the process by August 31, 2020 may result in penalty and interest being applied.
- Ignition Interlock Providers – The two-week extension period for ignition interlock customers to complete monthly inspection and monitoring requirements will no longer apply after August 31, 2020.
- International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA) – Normal IFTA requirements will apply after August 31, 2020. Second-quarter IFTA filings are due July 31, 2020. Late completion of filings may result in penalty and interest being applied.
Nebraska residents are encouraged to take advantage of the dozens of online services available at dmv.nebraska.gov.