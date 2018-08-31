Gov. Ricketts Proclaims Saturday as Scott Frost Day in Nebraska

OMAHA – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed Saturday, September 1, 2018 as Scott Frost Day in Nebraska. The proclamation is to honor Nebraska Husker football coach and Nebraska native Scott Frost as he prepares his team for their first game of the 2018 college football season.

“Nebraskans across the state were excited to welcome Coach Frost back to the Good Life when he decided to take the Nebraska football head coaching job,” said Governor Ricketts. “Coach Frost knows the importance of Nebraska football to the state. His coaching style and ability to get the very best out of his players will help make Nebraska football great again. Good luck to Coach Frost and the Huskers on their upcoming season, and Go Big Red!”

