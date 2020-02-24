Gov. Ricketts Proclaims “FFA Week” In Nebraska
LINCOLN-(KFOR Feb. 24)-Governor Pete Ricketts hosted members of the Nebraska Future Farmers of America (FFA) Association Monday for a proclamation signing ceremony declaring “FFA Week” in Nebraska. FFA Week is celebrated nationally February 22-29, 2020.
The Nebraska FFA Association was the sixth state group chartered by the National FFA Organization, which started in 1928. Nebraska currently has 10,000 FFA members in 189 chapters.
“FFA Week celebrates the initiative and accomplishments of FFA members,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman. “FFA is equipping students with the leadership skills and agricultural education to grow their communities and our state’s economy.”
