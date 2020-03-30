Gov. Ricketts Latest Coronavirus Briefing: Takeout Tuesday & Unemployment Application Updates
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 30)-Governor Pete Ricketts held his latest COVID-19 briefing Monday, in which he talked about supporting local restaurants and the new federal unemployment program, among other topics.
Gov. Ricketts extended Nebraska’s statewide restrictions on social gatherings until at least April 30 and urged residents to brace for another tough month in April, when the number of new coronavirus cases is expected to peak. Ricketts said Monday that state health officals predict that the number of cases will continue to increase until mid- to late-April before it gradually declines.
Gov. Ricketts implored residents to continue following the state’s social distancing requirements, including a 10-person limit on gatherings. State officials have imposed even tougher restrictions on some hard-hit counties that include Omaha, Lincoln, and other population centers.
The governor also announced Takeout Tuesday, a proclamation urging Nebraskans to support local restaurants by ordering takeout on all 4 Tuesdays in April.
“Everybody in the restaurant industry is having a touch time right now,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Your ability to go out there and support these local restaurants means all the difference in the world to the folks who own those restaurants and the people that work at these restaurants.”
Labor Commissioner John Albin spoke at the briefing about the new unemployment programs passed in the federal stimulus bill for people put out of work by the coronavirus. Albin said that applications are now being taken, and that those who indicate COVID-19 on their claims will be automatically enrolled into the program.
Albin said that hair stylists, barbers, and other self-employed workers affected by COVID-19 will receive benefits under this program. He added that payment will be in arrears, so the first payment will come the week after filing.
