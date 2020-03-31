Gov. Ricketts Latest Coronavirus Briefing: Directed Health Measures Expanded, Nebraska’s Positive Test Rate
34 Nebaska counties are now covered by Directed Health Measures, with stricter limits than the rest of the state. The latest, issued Tuesday, include 12 counties in the panhandle, and the four county area around Hastings.
“We are looking at restaurants closing the dine in areas, we are looking at bars being closed, but they can do packaged delivery or take-out, same for restaurants, and we have also prohibited selective surgeries,” Ricketts said.
The entire state is under an order to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people, with a social distance of at least 6 feet. The Governor said the virus continues to spread, “we have 172 positive tests, and 3,111 tests done totally,” he explained.
That puts Nebraska’s positive corona virus test rate to 5.3%. The Governor said the mayor of Washington DC told him their positive test rate is 12 percent. Ricketts said it’s important to keep fighting the spread of the virus.
“We need people who are experiencing symptoms of high fever, cough, and shortness of breath, to stay home immediately.”
READ MORE: NE Delegation Writes Letter To Trump Backing Ricketts Request For COVID-19 Disaster Declaration