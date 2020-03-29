Gov. Ricketts Extends Executive Order As New COVID-19 Cases Reported
Gov. Pete Ricketts has extended his enforceable order limiting gatherings to 10 people to seven more counties in Nebraska, as 10 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday in the Omaha area. Ricketts’ Saturday morning order now includes Butler, Hall, Hamilton, Merrick, Polk, Seward, and York counties and effectively shuts down the dining rooms of restaurants and bars and shutters theaters, churches, schools and gyms.
It also limits social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to no more than 10 people. The area covered under the new extension covers some 123,000 people in a block spanning central and southeastern Nebraska.
READ MORE: Ricketts Executive Order Allows Takeout for Mixed Drinks With Lids