      Weather Alert

Gov. Ricketts: “Build the Pipeline”

Aug 24, 2019 @ 11:49am

(KFOR NEWS  August 24, 2019)  Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the Nebraska Supreme Court issued a decision affirming the Public Service Commission’s approved route for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“Today’s decision is the last step in a decade-long review process that reflects the deliberation and input of countless stakeholder groups and individuals.  It’s well-known that the Keystone XL pipeline will bring great-paying jobs and property tax revenue to the counties along the route.  It’s time to build the pipeline.”

In 2017, Nebraska’s Public Service Commission approved a route for the pipeline through Nebraska.  Earlier this year, President Donald J. Trump issued a presidential permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

READ MORE:  Mayor assures citizens continuation of handivan