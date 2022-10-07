Gov. Ricketts, AG Peterson Criticize President Biden’s Announcement on Marijuana

(KFOR NEWS October 7, 2022) President Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of color. Biden is also directing the secretary of Health and Human Services and the U.S. attorney general to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession. Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD, but ahead of fentanyl and methamphetamine. The White House did not set a timeline for the review.

Governor Pete Ricketts and Attorney General Doug Peterson issued this statement statement in response:

“The President’s announcement today on marijuana reveals once again that he is both misinformed and ill-advised regarding the issues surrounding marijuana. There is no one in our state correctional system who has been incarcerated simply because they possessed marijuana. Furthermore, the legalization of marijuana in other states has demonstrated an increase in drug cartel activity, increased driver impairment, and with far higher THC levels, greater risk for permanent mental health impairment, especially for adolescents. This is exactly the wrong direction for our country.”

READ MORE: Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse Expected To Take President’s Position at the University of Florida