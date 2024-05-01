Gov. Pillen Joins Opposition to Proposed Legislation Moving Nebraska Air Guard to Space Force

LINCOLN–(News Release May 1)–Governor Jim Pillen is standing with 52 other state and territorial governors opposing proposed federal legislation that would endanger or deny their ability to act as commanders in chief over their respective National Guards. He signed onto a letter, expressing concern over LP480, submitted by the Department of Defense to the Senate Armed Services Committee, calling for Air National Guard members to be incorporated into the Space Force.

“National Guard assets are critical to every state. Take for example, the deployment to Douglas County this week in the aftermath of the tornado. They are a ready resource when disaster strikes within state boundaries as well as when they are deployed to other states or nations,” said Gov. Pillen. “This proposed legislation would erode that authority, in a significant and damaging way.”

The proposal would require Congress to override existing law, requiring that governors approve changes to National Guard units.