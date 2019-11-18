GOTG soundtrack makes the cut!
As the 2010s come to a close, Billboard has released the figures for the best selling rock albums of the decade.
At the top is twenty one pilots with Blurryface. Dropping in 2015, the four-times certified Platinum release sold over 6.5 million copies worldwide with more than 1.7 million coming from the US alone.
The record spent a total of 234 weeks on the album chart, nine of which were at number 1.
Mumford and Sons’ Sigh No More managed second place, while Imagine Dragons’ Night Visions and Evolve sandwich the Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1 soundtrack.