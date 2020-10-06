      Weather Alert

Got your Stimulus RIGHT HERE!

Oct 6, 2020 @ 1:04pm
  • If you haven’t registered for a stimulus check yet, the IRS is extending the deadline to November 21st.
  • Originally set at October 15th, the date was pushed back in an effort to get those who don’t normally file taxes to register for a $1,200 stimulus check.
  • IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says, “We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities.”
  • While the deadline was extended for those who don’t normally file taxes, the October 15th deadline still applies to individuals who sought extensions in filing their 2019 taxes.

 