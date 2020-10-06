Events
Animal's Deal
Got your Stimulus RIGHT HERE!
Oct 6, 2020 @ 1:04pm
If you haven’t registered for a stimulus check yet, the IRS is extending the deadline to November 21st.
Originally set at October 15th, the date was pushed back in an effort to get those who don’t normally file taxes to register for a $1,200 stimulus check.
IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says, “We took this step to provide more time for those who have not yet received a payment to register to get their money, including those in low-income and underserved communities.”
While the deadline was extended for those who don’t normally file taxes, the October 15th deadline still applies to individuals who sought extensions in filing their 2019 taxes.
