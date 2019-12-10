Google Nebraska Challenge Calls for Non-Profits to Apply

Internet giant Google is going to grant large cash awards to five Nebraska non-profit organizations. Google Spokesman Dan Harbeke told our media partner 10-11 news the application window is open right now.
“It’s an exciting way for us to award $1 million across five non-profit organizations to help create economic opportunity in their home town,” said Harbeke.
Any non-profit is encouraged to apply before the Friday December 13th deadline.
Harbeke explained the review process saying “We have a panel of six judges from all across different industries that will view the applications and the top five winners will receive $175,000 to help bring their idea to life.”
But that is just the beginning. After the panel reviews the applications, the next round starts. “The public then gets to vote for the people’s choice,” said Harbeke. “Over a course of a couple weeks, the people’s choice winner will be announced and will receive and additions $125,000.”
Details on how non-profits can enter is found on the Google Nebraska Challenge website.
