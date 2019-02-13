Google Data Center Planned For Nebraska

Google will be making a major investment in Nebraska, as it plans to open a data center.

According to a blog post by Google, the company will invest $13 billion in data centers and offices around the country in 2019.

One of those data centers will be located in Omaha. The blog post said more than 10,000 jobs will be created throughout the county from the new centers and offices.

Governor Pete Ricketts released the following statement on the topic:

‘“Nebraska has built a reputation for itself as the Silicon Prairie and a hub for tech companies, startups, and entrepreneurs,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today’s announcement from Google underscores that reputation and will bring great opportunities for Nebraskans. We appreciate the work of all the partners who teamed up to successfully promote Nebraska as the destination for Google’s next investment.”

