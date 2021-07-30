Goodwill Achieves Three-Year Accreditation
Lincoln, NE (July 30, 2021) — Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc. has been informed by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitative Facilities (CARF) that it has earned accreditation for a period of three years for its Organizational Employment Services program. “The program participants report a high level of satisfaction with the services provided by Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska. Creative problem solving and flexibility display themselves in the promotion of skill development, independence, and personal growth,” stated the survey report compiled by CARF.
During a confidential interview, one participant commented, “If it weren’t for Goodwill and the support I received, I don’t know where I would be. It literally saved my life.”
This accreditation outcome, which represents the highest level of accreditation, is awarded to organizations that show substantial fulfillment of the standards established by CARF. In addition, Goodwill was commended for its development of natural supports in the workplace and its celebration of diversity, creating a culture of respect for each program participant. Goodwill uses revenue generated by its retail stores to enhance those efforts to meet the needs of the community. An organization receiving a three-year Accreditation outcome has put itself through a rigorous peer review process and has demonstrated that its programs and services are of the highest quality, measurable, and accountable. Further, an organization accredited for three years clearly indicates that present conditions represent an established pattern of total operations that is likely to be maintained or improved in the foreseeable future.
The latest action marks the tenth consecutive three-year Accreditation outcome awarded to Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc. by CARF, an international accrediting body.
About Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc.
Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc. is a not-for-profit with a mission of willing workers employed and community resources maximized. Goodwill serves the Lincoln community through programs that train individuals with barriers to employment and help them find paying work. Additionally, Goodwill contributes to ecological balance through massive recycling efforts of unsaleable textiles and other products.The community can support Goodwill all year long by donating their gently-used items, shopping at Goodwill Stores and making tax-deductble financial donations. Revenue for Goodwill comes from a variety of sources. The sale of donated goods remains the greatest source of funding for programs Goodwill provides. Learn more at www.lincolngoodwill.org.
About CARF
CARF is an independent, nonprofit accreditor of health and human services, enhancing the lives of persons served worldwide. The accreditation process applies CARTF’s internationally recognized standards during a site survey conducted by peer surveyors. Accreditation, however, is an ongoing process that distinguishes a provider’s service delivery and signals to the public that the provider is committed to the continuous performance improvement, responsive to feedback, and accountable to the community and its other stakeholders.
CARF accreditation promotes provider’s demonstration of value and Quality Across the Lifespan of millions of persons served through application of rigorous organizational and program standards organized around the ASPIRE to Excellence continuous quality improvement framework. CARF accreditation has been the recognized benchmark of quality health and human services for more than 50 years.
