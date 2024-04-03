Godsmack’s Sully Erna goes deep into “Truth” single with behind-the-scenes video

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna shares the story behind the band’s latest single, “Truth,” in a new behind-the-scenes video.

In the clip, which is streaming now on YouTube, Erna explains how the song was inspired by the end of a seven-year relationship with his ex. In the lyrics, Erna sings, “Why’d you cross that line and destroy my life?” and “I didn’t realize that time alone meant time with him.”

“If we are going to truly heal and live our best lives free of guilt, pain and suffering, then I feel we have to share our stories, expose our vulnerabilities and move past them with forgiveness,” Erna says. “As I have with my ex, who chose to make this mistake and betray our love some time ago. It is also how I choose to create my art.”

The video shows several scenes of Erna opening up to his bandmates about how he was feeling and being too emotional to perform the song in the studio.

“Truth” appears on Godsmack’s latest album, 2023’s Lighting Up the Sky.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

