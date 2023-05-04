Godsmack’s Sully Erna confirms he & Lady Gaga “dated for a hot minute”

Earlier this year, Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin revealed that frontman Sully Erna had a “brief thing” with Lady Gaga. Now, in an interview with Revolver, Erna has confirmed that he was indeed at one time involved with the pop superstar.

“Listen, I really don’t have a lot to say on this topic,” Erna begins, before adding, “What I will tell you is that I have an immense amount of respect for her.”

“I was introduced to her through a mutual friend,” Erna recalls. “We clicked and dated for a hot minute, and there was nothing but respect for each other.”

Noting that some who don’t know Gaga might view her as “kooky and crazy because she’s so wild with fashion and things like that,” Erna shares that the “Bad Romance” artist “knows exactly what she’s doing.”

“She’s an extremely smart businesswoman,” Erna says. “And she’s kind and super talented. I’m proud to say that I shared some great moments with her. I was able to meet Elton John through her.”

“She’s an incredibly great person and those are some very fond memories for me,” he adds. “And I’ll leave it there.”

Erna previously said that Godsmack’s 2018 song “Under Your Scars” was inspired by Gaga.

