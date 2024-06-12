Godsmack’s ‘Faceless’ ﻿being released on vinyl for first time

Godsmack‘s Faceless album is making its vinyl debut.

The 2003 record will be available on wax for the first time on Aug. 9. The package is spread across two LPs and includes remastered audio.

You can preorder your copy now.

Faceless was the third Godsmack album, and includes the singles “I Stand Alone” and “Straight Out of Line.”

Godsmack has been on a vinyl kick lately. Along with the Faceless release, they also put 2000’s Awake out on the format for the first time in May.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.