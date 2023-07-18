Godsmack schedules fall tour supporting ﻿’Lighting Up the Sky﻿’ album

Godsmack has announced a fall North American tour in support of the band’s latest album, Lighting Up the Sky.

The headlining outing kicks off September 3 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and concludes in Canada on October 22 in Quebec City. Atreyu and I Prevail will also be on the bill for select shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Godsmack.com.

Lighting Up the Sky was released in February. It includes the singles “Surrender” and “Soul on Fire.”

Meanwhile, Godsmack launches a summer tour supporting Lighting Up the Sky Tuesday, July 18, alongside Staind.

