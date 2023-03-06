Godsmack, Rob Zombie, Pantera headlining 2023 Rocklahoma festival
March 6, 2023 2:00PM CST
Godsmack, Rob Zombie and the reformed Pantera will headline the 2023 Rocklahoma festival, taking place September 1-3 in Pryor, Oklahoma.
The bill also includes Limp Bizkit, Bush, Chevelle, Corey Taylor, Daughtry, Theory of a Deadman, Asking Alexandria, Mammoth WVH, P.O.D., Atreyu, Ministry, Skid Row, Buckcherry, Filter, Fuel, New Years Day, Jinjer, From Ashes to New, Ayron Jones and Black Stone Cherry.
A presale will begin Tuesday, March 7, at 1 p.m. ET, followed by the general sale Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. ET.
For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Rocklahoma.com.
