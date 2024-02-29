Godsmack premieres video for ﻿’Lighting Up the Sky’﻿ track “Truth”

Godsmack has premiered the video for “Truth,” a track off the band’s latest album, Lighting Up the Sky.

The clip finds Sully Erna in a seemingly happy relationship that’s then ruined by infidelity. You can watch it streaming on YouTube.

Lighting Up the Sky was released in February 2023. It also includes the singles “Surrender” and “Soul on Fire.”

Godsmack is currently on their U.S. Vibez tour, which is described as an “intimate evening of music and untold stories.” The trek will conclude in May.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.