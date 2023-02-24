Godsmack premieres video for ﻿’Lighting Up the Sky’﻿ track “Soul on Fire”

BMG

Godsmack has premiered the video for “Soul on Fire,” a track off the band’s new album, Lighting Up the Sky.

The clip finds Sully Erna and company rocking out as a woman walks around the stage, seemingly unable to interact with the band members. True to the song’s name, there’s also plenty of fire.

You can watch the “Soul on Fire” video streaming now on YouTube.

Lighting Up the Sky, the follow-up to 2018’s When Legends Rise, is out now. It also includes the single “Surrender,” which hit #1 on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Godsmack will launch a U.S. headlining tour in support of ﻿Lighting Up the Sky﻿ in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.