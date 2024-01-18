Godsmack headlining 2024 Upheaval Festival

Godsmack is headlining the 2024 Upheaval Festival, taking place July 19-20 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

So far, the “Voodoo” rockers are the only announced artist on the bill. More lineup news is coming on Friday, January 19.

Tickets to Upheaval 2024 are on sale now. For more info, visit UpheavalFest.com.

Godsmack released a new album, Lighting Up the Sky, in February 2023. It includes the singles “Surrender” and “Soul on Fire.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.