Godsmack announces shows with Nothing More & Flat Black

Godsmack has announced a batch of summer headlining shows.

The outing consists of four shows running from July 21 in Verona, New York, to July 26 in Bangor, Maine. Nothing More and former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook‘s new project, Flat Black, will also be on the bill for select dates.

Presales begin Wednesday, March 20, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Godsmack.com.

Godsmack released their latest album, Lighting Up the Sky, in February 2023. In April, they’ll resume their Vibez tour, described as an “intimate evening of music and untold stories.”

