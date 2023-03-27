Godsmack announces co-headlining tour with Staind

Godsmack has announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Staind.

The joint outing kicks off July 18 in St. Louis, Missouri, and will conclude August 31 in Austin, Texas. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time.

“The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong,” says Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. “We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer.”

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Godsmack.com or StaindOfficial.com.

Godsmack will be touring in support of their new album, Lighting Up the Sky, which dropped in February. Staind, meanwhile, has been working on new music since reuniting in 2019.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.