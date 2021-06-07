      Weather Alert

Go Tico Go

Jun 7, 2021 @ 9:00am

Sometimes pets surprise us. Sometimes they’re more human that we could even imagine. A double yellow headed Amazon parrot named Tico can belt out the classics.

Tico’s owner started strumming and singing with the bird  during the pandemic when Frank used his free time to work on his guitar skills, Tico would come sit beside him and begin “singing” along.

Check the story and video of Tico from the New York Times

