GO-GO’s plus Stranger Things
The Go-Go’s have signed on to headline a virtual concert that will combine reality with the 1980s world depicted in the Netflix show Stranger Things.
The premise of the June 23rd gig, called “Live from the Upside-Down,” is as follows: A tour bus crashed near Hawkins, Indiana on its way to the Doritos Music Fest ’86 in an alternative dimension called the Upside-Down from Stranger Things – and everyone on board vanished,” reads a release from the show’s promoters. “Now, the doomed event has been resurrected in real life for a special concert to be held virtually on June 23.”
For guitarist Jane Wiedlen, recording the virtual concert was nothing short of a thrill – even though she didn’t get to meet any of Stranger Things’ cast members. “I’m a huge fan of Stranger Things,” she says. “I was really hoping to meet the cast, but that’s OK. We got to be in the Upside-Down. We’re just super excited and grateful that Stranger Things thought of us.”