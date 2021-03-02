      Weather Alert

Go Freddy, GO

Mar 2, 2021 @ 9:00am

Not a gamer, but I am a fan of the band Queen and anything that furthers rock bands. Queen will be getting in on the mobile gaming business with their own game, Queen: Rock Tour.

The game play is similar to Guitar Hero or Rock Band, tapping along with iconic Queen hits like “We Will Rock You” or “I Want To Break Free”. Players can tour the world by visiting 10 historic concert venues and unlock dozens of different costumes for Freddie Mercury and company.

Queen: Rock Tour is out now for Android and iOS devices. Hit up your App Store and load it up. 