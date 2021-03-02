Events
Sparky Says
Go Freddy, GO
Mar 2, 2021 @ 9:00am
Not a gamer, but I am a fan of the band Queen and anything that furthers rock bands. Queen will be getting in on the mobile gaming business with their own game,
Queen: Rock Tour
.
The game play is similar to
Guitar Hero
or
Rock Band
, tapping along with iconic Queen hits like “We Will Rock You” or “I Want To Break Free”. Players can tour the world by visiting 10 historic concert venues and unlock dozens of different costumes for Freddie Mercury and company.
Queen: Rock Tour
is out now for Android and iOS devices. Hit up your App Store and load it up.
