Go Big Breakfast Helping Nebraska Schools Fight Hunger
National data shows Nebraska continues to trail behind nearly all states in providing children with nutritious breakfast, however momentum is growing this year with an average daily participation increase of 900 students, reports Nebraska Appleseed.
A new report by the organization examines state school districts’ breakfast and lunch program participation and discusses how educators can better fight classroom hunger through proven-successful strategies underway in some Nebraska schools.
“Students in every Nebraska community are facing hunger. For some, school meals may be the only meals they get in a day,” said Eric Savaiano, Nebraska Appleseed’s economic justice senior program coordinator and report author.
The report’s release coincides with the announcement of 20 schools being awarded $56,000 worth of Go Big Breakfast grants supported by the No Kid Hungry.
