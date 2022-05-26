(KFOR NEWS May 26, 2022)
Today is the 11th anniversary of Give to Lincoln Day.
All gifts given to nonprofits for this event will be matched by a challenge match fund of $500,000. Lincoln Community Foundation and generous sponsors helped make this match fund possible.
See a list of these generous sponsors, and more information about the event at www.givetolincoln.com.
Since the first Give to Lincoln Day in 2012, thousands of donors have come together to raise more than $40 million to support Lancaster County nonprofits.
During Give to Lincoln Day on May 25, 2021, generous citizens raised nearly $8 million, breaking the previous year’s record.
