GIRLS STATE GOLF: East Claims Class A Team Title, Southwest’s Larson Win Individual Crown

GRAND ISLAND–(KFOR Oct. 10)–Lincoln Southwest sophomore Eden Larson edged Lincoln East’s Isabella Elgert in the playoff to claim the Class A individual title, but East claimed their first Class A team title at the NSAA Girls State Golf meet Tuesday afternoon at Riverside Golf Club in Grand Island.

Both Larson and Elgert finished final round play at 5-over, with a two-round total of 149 that led to the playoff, which Larson claimed on the third hole. Southwest’s Julia Hyten finished third and East’s Elly Honnens finished fourth.

The state title is East’s first for girls golf, after the Spartans finished the past two seasons as state runner-up to the Silver Hawks. Southwest finished this season as the team runner-up.

Elsewhere, Class B’s state team champion for a second-straight year is Omaha Duchesne and Beatrice’s Kiera Paquette finished as the state individual champion. In Class C, Broken Bow claimed the team championship for a fourth consecutive year with last year’s runner-up Camryn Johnson of Broken Bow claiming the individual title over last year’s Class C champ Olivia Lovegrove of Lincoln Christian. Johnson finished at 5-over with a two-round total of 149 to Lovegrove’s 150.

