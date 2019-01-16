Girl Found After Running Away From Rural Bennet Home

A 12-year-old girl was being treated at a Lincoln hospital Wednesday morning, after she was out in the cold for almost two hours with very little protective clothing.

Lancaster County deputies were first called around 6am about the girl running away from home northeast of Bennet, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.

“The 12-year-old girl had left her residence, clad only in a robe and snow boots after a fight with her sister,” Wagner told reporters.

After waiting about 20 minutes, family members called for help. LSO showed up along with help from the Nebraska State Patrol and Lincoln Police K-9 unit. Deputies found footprints in the snow about a half-mile from the house west of 176th and Pine Lake Road, where they found the girl huddled near a creek.

Wagner said the girl was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures for hypothermia.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue along with Bennet Rural Fire were also called.