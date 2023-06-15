Gimme Shelter Campaign Underway For People’s City Mission

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 15)–The sixth annual Gimme Shelter awareness campaign with the People’s City Mission is now underway.

As of 9am Thursday, PCM executive director Pastor Tom Barber will spend 24 hours without food or sleep to advocate for the homeless in Lincoln. You can come hangout with Pastor Tom, as he sets up outside the Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege and he’ll be there until 9am Friday. The big thing the People’s City Mission is asking for this year are donations of water. Money donations are welcome, too.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Shaka”, which in Hawaiian culture means to convey friendship, understanding, compassion and solidarity among the various ethnic cultures. It’s also used to communicate distant greetings along with gratitude.

KFOR and our other Alpha Media sister radio stations will be there broadcasting from the Gimme Shelter event.