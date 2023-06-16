Gimme Shelter Campaign Proves Successful for People’s City Mission

LINCOLN–(KFOR June 16)–Thanks to those of you who came by and donated water for the People’s City Mission “Gimme Shelter” awareness campaign, where Pastor Tom Barber spent a 24-hour without food or shelter outside of the Hy-Vee at 84th and Holdrege.

Pastor Tom told Lincoln’s Morning News on KFOR on Friday all of the bottled water inside the store was literally sold out and given to the mission.

“We got a lot of water from people that came out. It’s just a statement, generosity of Lincoln,” he added.

Cash donations have been made, too. The theme for this year’s “Gimme Shelter” campaign is “Shaka”, which in Hawaiian culture means to convey friendship, understanding, compassion and solidarity among the various ethnic cultures. It’s also used to communicate distant greetings along with gratitude.