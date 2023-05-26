Ghost’s Tobias Forge shares tribute to “fantastic artist” Tina Turner

Last Friday, Ghost released a cover of the Tina Turner song “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” for their EP Phantomime. The following Wednesday, the legendary singer, known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” died at age 83.

Speaking with Metal Hammer, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge has shared a tribute to Turner, declaring, “I’ve always loved ‘We Don’t Need Another Hero,’ and I’ve always thought Tina Turner was such a fantastic artist.”

Turner gained fame in the ’60s as part of a duo with ex-husband Ike Turner. In addition to recordings classics such as “River Deep-Mountain High” and “Proud Mary,” they toured with The Rolling Stones. In 1976, Tina split with Ike, who’d abused her. She then reinvented herself as a solo artist in the ’80s, and produced hits including “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and “What’s Love Got to Do With It.”

“Being a huge fan of The Rolling Stones, I’d been aware that [Turner] been around since the ’60s and had a lot of bangers before they worked together, but in the ’80s her radio and cinematic presence was that of a huge star,” Forge says. “A chart dominating star, too. For her, at her age and with everything she’d gone through, it wasn’t a given and must have felt like a last hurrah.”

“I understand she was a sad person, which feels like such a sad thing, considering her talent and everything she accomplished,” Forge continues. “But obviously, that motherf***** Ike … Rest in shame, Ike Turner.”

