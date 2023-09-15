Ghost’s Los Angeles shows will “live eternally … on film”

Is Ghost preparing a live album?

In a new Instagram post, the Swedish metallers tease that their recent shows at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, which took place September 11 and 12, were recorded.

“These past couple of days at the historical Inglewood Forum will not only live eternally in our minds, but also on film,” the post reads. “That film roll is now in the can. Thank you all for coming out rockin’!”

The Forum concerts also marked the final dates of Ghost’s U.S. Re-Imperatour, which supported Ghost’s latest album, 2022’s Impera.

