Ghost’s Florida shows canceled due to Hurricane Idalia

Ghost‘s upcoming shows in Florida have been canceled due Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in the state the morning of Wednesday, August 30.

The affected dates include Wednesday in Jacksonville and Thursday, August 31, in Tampa.

“It is with heavy hearts we conclude that hell hath no shock rock show that matches the fury of Ms Idalia,” Ghost writes in a Facebook post. “We [are] terribly sorry about this and we wish for all of you to stay safe and take care of each other. We hope to see you again within not too long.”

Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

Ghost has been touring the U.S. in continued support of the band’s 2022 album, Impera.

