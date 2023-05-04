Ghost wins at Sweden’s 2023 Grammis awards

Ghost was among the winners at the 2023 Grammis awards, Sweden’s equivalent of the Grammys.

Tobias Forge and company took home the Hard Rock/Metal Album of the Year prize for their 2022 record, Impera. They were also up for Artist and Album of the Year, but lost both out to pop musician Tove Lo.

Ghost, of course, is from Sweden — Linköping, specifically — and has previously won three Grammis.

In the U.S., ﻿Impera won Favorite Rock Album at last year’s American Music Awards, while the single “Call Me Little Sunshine” was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2023 Grammys.

