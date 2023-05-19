Ghost unveils “Escape from the Ministry” virtual experience alongside new ‘﻿Phantomime’ ﻿EP

Ghost‘s new Phantomime covers EP is out now, and along with it, the Swedish metallers have unveiled a new virtual experience titled “Escape from the Ministry.”

The interactive adventure allows you to explore the Ghost Ministry, the setting of the band’s very elaborate, albeit fictional, backstory that’s produced characters including Papa Emeritus and Sister Imperator. As you make your way through, you’ll hear songs from Phantomime playing in the background.

To try “Escape from the Ministry” for yourself, visit Ministry.Ghost-Official.com.

Phantomime includes covers of Iron Maiden‘s “Phantom of the Opera,” Genesis‘ “Jesus He Knows Me,” Television‘s “See No Evil,” The Stranglers‘ “Hanging Around” and Tina Turner‘s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).”

Ghost’s most recent album is 2022’s ﻿Impera. They’ll launch a U.S. tour in continued support of the record in August.

