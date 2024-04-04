Ghost teases upcoming film project in new video

Ghost is headed to a big screen near you.

The Swedish metallers have shared a 30-second video showing a silhouette of frontman Tobias Forge‘s Papa Emeritus IV character swaying on a foggy stage. It ends by teasing, “Coming soon to cinemas worldwide.”

In September, Ghost shared that they’d filmed a pair of concerts in Los Angeles. Forge later described the project to Metal Hammer as a “film with a concert element.”

Ghost’s most recent album is 2022’s Impera.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.