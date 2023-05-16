Ghost shares Iron Maiden cover off upcoming ﻿’Phantomime’ ﻿EP

Ghost has premiered a cover of the Iron Maiden song “Phantom of the Opera.”

The recording will appear on the Swedish outfit’s upcoming covers EP, Phantomime, due out Friday, May 19. You can listen to Ghost’s version of “Phantom of the Opera” now via digital outlets.

Phantomime also includes the previously released cover of Genesis‘ “Jesus He Needs Me,” as well as renditions of Television‘s “See No Evil,” The Stranglers‘ “Hanging Around” and Tina Turner‘s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).”

Ghost’s most recent album is 2022’s Impera. They’ll launch a U.S. tour in continued support of the record in August.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.