Ghost nominated for Sweden’s 2023 Grammis awards

Loma Vista Recordings

Ghost is among the nominees for the 2023 Grammis awards, Sweden’s equivalent of the Grammys.

Tobias Forge and company will compete in several categories, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for Impera.

The 2023 Grammis take place May 3 in Stockholm.

Ghost, of course, is from Sweden — Linköping, specifically — and has previously won three Grammis.

In the U.S., ﻿Impera﻿ won Favorite Rock Album at last year’s American Music Awards, while the ﻿Impera﻿ single “Call Me Little Sunshine” was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2023 Grammys.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.