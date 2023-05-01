Ghost Fan? Sox Fan?

Last fall, Ghost frontman Tobias Forge threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Chicago White Sox game while in character as Papa Emeritus IV. Now, the Swedish metallers are taking their collaboration with the baseball team to another level.

On Ghost’s web store, you can buy an officially licensed Papa Emeritus IV White Sox jersey. The front features the White Sox logo, while the back features “Papa IV” on the nameplate and the number 4.

The jersey costs $145. Ghost is also offering a $30 T-shirt featuring artwork of Papa Emeritus IV holding a baseball bat.

You’ll be able to show off your chosen Ghost baseball apparel during the band’s upcoming U.S. tour in continued support of their 2022 album, Impera, kicking off in August.

Meanwhile, Ghost is also putting out a new covers EP, titled Phantomime, on May 18.