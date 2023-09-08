Ghost earns first Platinum single with “Mary on a Cross”

Ghost has notched another career first thanks to “Mary on a Cross.”

The viral track, which was originally released in 2019 before becoming a surprise hit on TikTok in 2022, is now certified Platinum by the RIAA. Ghost had previously earned Gold singles with “Cirice,” “Square Hammer” and “Dance Macabre,” but “Mary on a Cross” is their first Platinum hit.

Previously, “Mary on a Cross” became the first Ghost song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ghost is currently on a U.S. tour in continued support of the band’s most recent album, 2022’s Impera. The outing concludes September 12 in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.