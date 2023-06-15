Ghost details upcoming ‘﻿Impera﻿’ deluxe box set

Ghost has announced a deluxe box set edition of the band’s latest album, Impera.

The expanded, limited-edition collection includes the original record on vinyl, accompanied by the Live from the Ministry EP — which was recorded during Ghost’s 2022 streaming performance — and the Phantomime covers compilation. You’ll also find an unreleased cover of the song “Stay,” which we really hope refers to the Lisa Loeb hit.

You can preorder the deluxe Impera box set now.

The original Impera was released in March 2022 and includes the singles “Call Me Little Sunshine,” “Hunter’s Moon” and “Spillways.”

Ghost will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Impera in August.