Ghost announces ﻿’Rite Here Rite Now’ soundtrack + releases trailer

Ghost has announced the soundtrack to their upcoming concert film, Rite Here Rite Now.

The album will be released on July 26. You can listen to the Rite Here Rite Now performance of the song “Absolution” now via digital outlets.

As previously reported, Rite Here Rite Now will screen in theaters on June 20 and June 22. It combines concert footage from Ghost’s 2023 Los Angeles shows with a narrative that reflects the Swedish band’s long-running mythology.

Ghost previews said footage and narrative in the newly premiered Rite Here Rite Now trailer, which is streaming on YouTube.

Tickets to Rite Here Rite Now are on sale now. For more info, visit RiteHereRiteNow.com.

