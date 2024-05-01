Ghost announces ‘﻿Rite Here Rite Now’﻿ concert film

Ghost‘s long-teased concert film has been officially announced.

Titled Rite Here Rite Now, the movie combines live footage from the Swedish band’s 2023 shows in Los Angeles alongside a narrative relating to the long-running Ghost mythology. It’s co-directed by frontman Tobias Forge and indie filmmaker Alex Ross Perry, whose credits include the rock drama Her Smell and an off-Broadway Pavement musical.

Rite Here Rite Now will screen in cinemas worldwide on June 20 and June 22. Tickets will go on sale May 9 at 9 a.m. ET. A trailer will premiere that same day.

For more info, visit RiteHereRiteNow.com.

