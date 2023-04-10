Ghost announces ‘Phantomime’ ﻿covers EP

Now we know what Ghost meant when they said, “Jesus is coming.”

On Easter Sunday, the Swedish metallers announced a new covers EP called Phantomime. Its lead single is a rendition of the Genesis song “Jesus He Knows Me,” which you can listen to now via digital outlets.

The five-track Phantomime is due out May 18 and also includes covers of Television‘s “See No Evil,” Iron Maiden‘s “Phantom of the Opera,” The Stranglers‘ “Hanging Around” and Tina Turner‘s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).”

Speaking with NME, frontman Tobias Forge reveals Ghost also recorded Motörhead, U2, Misfits and Rush covers that didn’t make the EP.

“We might use some of them at a later point,” he says.

Phantomime follows Ghost’s 2022 album, Impera. The group will launch a U.S. tour in continued support of Impera in August.

