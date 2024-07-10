Ghost announces online premiere of ‘Rite Here Rite Now’
July 10, 2024 9:45AM CDT
Ghost‘s Rite Here Rite Now is headed online.
The film will premiere on the Veeps streaming platform July 20. Tickets are on sale now via Veeps.com/ghost.
Rite Here Rite Now combines footage from Ghost’s 2023 concerts in Los Angeles with an original narrative continuing the band’s elaborate mythology. Its June theatrical run brought in a gross of over $5 million, and was declared the “highest-grossing hard rock cinema event ever in North America.”
The Rite Here Rite Now soundtrack will drop July 26.
